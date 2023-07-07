Spacey faces more lurid allegations in sex assault case: ‘He was using his sexuality to excuse bad behaviour’

Published by
BANG Showbiz English
Kevin Spacey has been accused of coming out as gay to “excuse” and avoid “taking responsibility” for his alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour. The Oscar-winning actor, 63, is on trial facing 12 charges of sexual assault, and London’s Southwark Crown Court this week heard he was “hiding in plain sight” when he made a series of “vile” remarks before grabbing a man’s private parts “with force” at a central London theatre in the mid-2000s. The court also heard one complainant felt “degraded” and “belittled” after the alleged incident. During cross-examination, the man – who is not being named fo…