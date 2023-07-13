She’s no bimbo doll! Margot Robbie declares ‘Barbie’ film tackles concept of power ‘hierarchy’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Margot Robbie says the ‘Barbie' film tackles the concept of a power “hierarchy”. The 33-year-old actress plays the beloved doll character in Greta Gerwig's new film on the Mattel firm's iconic creation, which has been hailed as a feminist take on the toy – which has recently been rebranded with a range of diverse models with different skin tones and disabilities since it was launched as a supposedly picture-perfect blonde ideal of beauty in 1959. Margot said at the European premiere of the film at Cineworld in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday (12.07.23) night: “To really do something une…

Read More