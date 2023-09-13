Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Pedro Almodovar calls for better representation in the writers room

Published by
BANG Showbiz English

Pedro Almodovar believes Hollywood bosses need to hire more “minorities” to write movies. The Spanish filmmaker doesn't agree that only gay or Jewish actors should play gay or Jewish characters and thinks the best way to promote true diversity in the film industry is by having authentic voices bring their experiences to the story. He told magazine: “The essence of acting is, in fact, to pretend, to be someone other than who you are, even in your own essence. That is at the core of acting. “So, for example, absolutely a heterosexual actor can play a homosexual character a…

