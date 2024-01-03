Louis III: Celebrity Instahottie

Published by

Socialite Life

It has been a challenging endeavor, yet we have dedicated an entire week to meticulously exploring the vast expanse of Instagram to present to you with Louis III, our selection for this week's celebrity Instahottie. We are aware that Louis III is one talented singer-songwriter, but let us be a little superficial for a moment and indulge in some of his hottest thirst traps. The out singer revealed to Man About Town, “When I first started putting out music, I was in the closet. I wish I could say that I was always comfortable with my queerness but in all honesty I wasn't and I rejected it for a …

Read More