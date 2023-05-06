Teen charged with hate crime after homophobic stabbing attack in NYC: report

Published by

Raw Story

A 17-year-old accused of being part of a mob that kicked, punched, and stabbed a man while yelling homophobic remarks in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood has been arrested, The Villager reported. The teen was charged with assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon. He is accused of being part of a group that made homophobic remarks to the victim, then attacked him when he confronted his tormentors. The group was believed to be comprised of males in their teens to early 20s. The victim was later treated at the hospital for injuries that included a stab wound to the t…

Read More