Lauren Boebert’s teen son arrested after Colorado crime spree

Published by
Raw Story

Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-CO) teenage son was arrested on nearly two dozen charges related to a crime spree in the district she still represents. say 18-year-old Tyler Boebert was arrested Tuesday after a “recent string of vehicle trespass and thefts” in Rifle, where the congresswoman lives and operated a gun-themed restaurant, reported Business Insider. The lawmaker's son was booked into the Garfield County jail on four counts of criminal possession of a financial device, four counts of criminal possession of ID documents and a count of conspiracy to commit a felony. W…

