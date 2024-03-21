Azealia Banks Blames Jay-Z’s ‘Corny’ Strategies for Beyonce’s Country Album Rollout

Published by

XXL Mag

Cop Your XXL Merch Now Azealia Banks is going in on Beyoncé‘s country album rollout and blaming Jay-Z‘s “corny” strategies for what Banks sees as a missed opportunity to do something meaningful. Azealia Banks Blasts Beyonce and Jay-ZBeyoncé recently announced “Act II” of her Renaissance album, Country Carter, will be coming out o March 29. On Tuesday (March 19), Azealia Banks weighed in with her thoughts on the upcoming LP. “Wow we didn't even try to put even a little effort into a more artistic title?” Banks wrote on her Instagram Story, which can be seen below. “Sis I live for whiteyonce Don…

Read More