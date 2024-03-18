Russia Opens First Criminal Case Into ‘LGBT Extremism,’ Says Mizulina

Published by

The Moscow Times

Russian authorities have launched the country's first-ever criminal case into “LGBT extremism,” the head of the Kremlin-aligned Safe Internet League Yekaterina Mizulinasaid Monday, just months after a top court banned the so-called “international LGBT movement.” Pro-war activistssaid earlier this month that they helped law enforcement agencies target a gay club in the city of Orenburg on suspicion of spreading “LGBT propaganda,” adding that 20 patrons had allegedly sued the venue. “The issue of opening a criminal case is currently under consideration,” a group of pro-war activists, known as th…

