Dolly Parton Thinks Beyoncé Is Planning a ‘Jolene’ Cover

Aside from the two songs she's already released off the project, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” Beyoncé has been pretty tight-lipped about what fans can expect when she drops her country album, Act II, at the end of this month. But Dolly Parton just might be offering up a hint or two. In a recent interview with Knox News, Parton says she believes Beyoncé has recorded or intends to record a cover of “Jolene,” the country megahit that Parton first released back in 1973. “Well I think she has! I think she's recorded ‘Jolene' and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm…

