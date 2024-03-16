Chloe Sevigny treated Tom Hollander as ‘gay best friend’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Chloe Sevigny treated Tom Hollander like her “gay best friend” on the set of ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'. The 49-year-old actress had misconceptions about her co-star – who became a first-time father last year when he welcomed a baby boy with his partner – because of his portrayal of rich gay expat Quentin in ‘The White Lotus' and was horrified when she realised the truth. She told Variety: “I was like, ‘He's my new gay best friend,' until I realised that he had a wife and kids. “And I was like, ‘Oh no!' I'd been pushing up against him. He must have been like, ‘She's the biggest flirt I've ev…

Read More