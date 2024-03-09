Towleroad Gay News

Dildos galore in Ethan Coen’s lesbian road movie ‘Drive-Away Dolls’

How many dildos are the right amount for a road trip movie about two women? None? Two? Seven? Whatever the answer, there appears to be a unusually large amount in “Drive-Away Dolls”, the new film by Ethan Coen, better known as one half of the Coen brothers behind classics like “The Big Lebowski” and “Fargo”. For “Drive-Away Dolls”, Ethan Coen enlisted the support of his wife Tricia Cooke, who also works in the film industry as an editor and producer and who, in her own words, sees herself as queer. Cooke had long had the idea for a about two lesbian women, originally set to …

