Beth Ditto became ‘incredibly resourceful’ at an early age

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Beth Ditto became “incredibly resourceful” after growing up in modest surroundings. The 43-year-old star – who is best known as the lead singer of Gossip – believes that her personality has been shaped by her upbringing in Judsonia, Arkansas. Beth – who is the middle of seven children – told the BBC: “If we wanted something, it wasn't like. ‘You've got to work for it and earn it', it was, ‘Why don't you learn how to make it?'” The music star still has vivid memories of her own self-reliance at an early age. She shared: “If you don't have money, and you don't have clout, it makes you incredibly…

Read More