I know how to use my femininity, says Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart knows how to use her “feminine wilds” to find acting jobs. The 33-year-old actress believes her personality has been “created” by the world she inhabits and that she understands how to “appeal” to other people. Kristen – who is bisexual – explained to ‘Extra': “I knew how to sort of use my feminine wilds to get like jobs. “I'm created by the world that we live in, which is a patriarchal world and so I know how to appeal and it never felt like a lie because I am a pretty fluid person. “I think some people are, kind of like more distinctly, you know, preferentially succinct where…

