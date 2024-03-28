Towleroad Gay News

The rumors are true: Queen Bey covers Dolly Parton on new country album

AFP

New York (AFP) – Beyonce's new country album features a long-rumored cover of 's beloved “Jolene,” as well as a number of country legend features including Willie Nelson. “Cowboy Carter” — the honkified second act of Queen Bey's “Renaissance” trilogy — was already out in parts of the world where the calendar had flipped to Friday, and will continue its global drop as the clock strikes midnight in each time zone. The 42-year-old megastar also covers Paul McCartney's “White Album” classic “Blackbiird,” which she stylizes with a double-i spelling. McCartney wrote the 1968 song about…

