Oklahoma taxpayers foot the bill to help MAGA superintendent score Fox News interviews

Published by

Raw Story

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is getting taxpayers in his state to foot the bill to help him score interviews on Fox News and other right-wing media outlets. Local news station Fox 25 reports that the Oklahoma State Department of Education earlier this month signed a contract with Washington D.C.-based Vought Strategies that will pay the firm $200 an hour to help Walters drum up publicity for himself and his initiatives. Emails obtained by Fox 25 show that a Vought staffer sent out messages to national media outlets “pitching Walters for segments to talk about topics including fen…

Read More