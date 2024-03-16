In landmark ruling, Japan High Court terms ban on same-sex marriage ‘unconstitutional’

Published by

ANI News

Tokyo [Japan], March 14 (ANI): In a landmark ruling, the Japanese High Court said that the country's lack of legal recognition of same-sex marriage is “unconstitutional,” the Japan Times reported. The move is likely to further mount pressure on the Japanese government to do more to protect sexual minorities. The Sapporo High Court upheld the lower court's landmark verdict in 2021 that said non-recognition of same-sex marriage violates the right to equality protected under the Constitution but rejected a total of 6 million yen (USD 40,600) in damages sought by three same-sex couples in Hokkaido…

