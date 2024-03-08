President Macron seals historic amendment, guarantees abortion as constitutional right in France

Published by

ANI News

Paris [France], March 9 (ANI): With the official inclusion of the right to abortion in its constitution, France has become the first nation in the world to do so. President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that he “will not rest” until women in Europe are afforded the same protections, according to Al Jazeera. The constitutional amendment that the French Parliament had approved earlier in the week was sealed on Friday by Macron. While attending the event, which took place on International Women's Day, Macron declared that he would work to have the right to an abortion included in the EU Charter of …

