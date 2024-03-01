Towleroad Gay News

‘Queer Newark’ book chronicles LGBTQ history 20 years after teen’s killing

Published by
NJ.com

The 2003 killing of 15-year-old Sakia Gunn by a who had been trying to pick up her girlfriend at a Newark bus stop let the world in on a little-known fact about Black lesbians in Newark: They existed. Furthermore, they were, and are, part of a broader LGBTQ+ of color with a long in the state's largest city. Those realities are the subject of a new book edited by a Rutgers-Newark professor that provides more complete histories of Newark and the broader LGBTQ+ community nationwide. Queer Newark: Stories of Resistance, and Community, edited by Whitney Strub andpublished…

