Your Family Traumas Can’t Compare to Gay King James’ Dirty Secrets, Dark Family History, Wreck of a Marriage, And Difficult Boy Toys: SUNDAY READ

In a way, King James I of England is lucky. His predecessor Elizabeth was one of the most powerful and infamous monarchs in history, and his successor Charles got his head chopped off. Between those two, people tend to forget about the absolute hot mess that was King James. From his dark family history to his train-wreck marriage to his infamous boy-toys, it’s about time we brought King James’s dirty secrets to light. 1. His Parents Were A MessFor James, the family drama started even before he was born. His parents were Mary, Queen of Scots , and her second husband, Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley….

