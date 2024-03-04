Russian LGBTQ+ ‘Conversion Therapy’ Isolates Patients for Months – Report



The Published byThe Moscow Times

At least a dozen clinics in Russia “secretly” conduct so-called conversion therapy, an abusive practice used to forcibly “cure” LGBTQ+ people, the U.S.-funded broadcaster Current Time reported on Monday. According to Current Time journalists, “patients” are often sent to these conversion therapy clinics against their will. Their treatment involves being isolated from the outside world for several months, during which they are sometimes forced to take psychotropic drugs, pray and undergo hypnosis. The clinics, which operate in Moscow as well as the Moscow and Rostov regions and parts of Russia'…

Read More