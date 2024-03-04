Towleroad Gay News

Russian LGBTQ+ ‘Conversion Therapy’ Isolates Patients for Months – Report

The Times

At least a dozen clinics in “secretly” conduct so-called conversion , an abusive practice used to forcibly “cure” LGBTQ+ people, the U.S.-funded broadcaster Current Time reported on Monday. According to Current Time journalists, “patients” are often sent to these clinics against their will. Their treatment involves being isolated from the outside world for several months, during which they are sometimes forced to take psychotropic drugs, pray and undergo hypnosis. The clinics, which operate in Moscow as well as the Moscow and Rostov regions and parts of Russia'…

