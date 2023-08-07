Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Signs Two Bills Banning Conversion Therapy For Minors In The State

Published by

uPolitics.com

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) signed two bills banning conversion therapy for minors in the state. These measures make Michigan the 22nd state to forbid the practice. Conversion therapy is any attempt to change an individual's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression to align with homosexual and cisgender norms. A ban on the use of federal and state funds for the practice was put in place by Whitmer in 2021. One of the bills passed prohibits mental health professionals from engaging in conversion therapy with minors. Any violation of this law will result in the professiona…

