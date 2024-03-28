‘Topsy-turvy race’ just got even harder for Lauren Boebert to win: report

Published by

Raw Story

In the wake of his early departure from the U.S. House, a panel of Colorado Republicans will pick a candidate to serve out the final months of Rep. Ken Buck's term Thursday — a move that could threaten Lauren Boebert's bid to serve another term in Congress. Boebert, who formerly represented Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, announced last year that she would run to replace Buck in the more conservative 4th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, whoever the panel of Republicans pick to contend a special election for the remainder of Buck's term “would be running in two …

Read More