Lauren Boebert mocked to her face by GOP colleague: ‘No inappropriate touching’

Raw Story

Michigan GOP Rep. Lisa McClain took a shot at her colleague Lauren Boebert (R-CO) by mocking her in front of congressional members for her infamous fondling incident with a male companion inside a theater. “Please keep your hands above the table and I know it's date night for some of you but no inappropriate touching. That includes you Lauren Boebert. No vaping either,” McClain said during a speech at the Washington Press Club Foundation's annual congressional dinner this Wednesday. Video of the roasting was posted to X. Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw …

