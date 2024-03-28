Evicted Mike Lindell says he didn’t pay rent to make it ‘easier’ on landlord

Published by

Raw Story

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell explained his eviction from a Minnesota warehouse by suggesting he didn't pay rent as a favor to his landlord. A judge this week said Lindell would be evicted for owing First Industrial, L.P. more than $217,000. “All I'm hearing is Mike Lindell's in bankruptcy,” podcaster Steve Bannon told the pillow executive Thursday. “Are you going bankrupt? Are they seizing all the buildings over at, over at MyPillow?” Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story. Lindell, who was wearing a bathrobe for the interview, called the story of his evict…

