Billy Eichner Surprises ‘Gays’ with the Holiday Gift of Debra Messing: WATCH

by Andy Towle
December 22, 2016 | 8:31am

Debra Messing gays

Screamer on the street Billy Eichner played a special holiday edition of one of his favorite games – “It’s Debra Messing You Gays!!!” in which he throws Debra Messing in the face of unwitting strangers (whether they’re gay or not) to gauge their reactions.

Debra Messing is a much more pleasing surprise than holiday fruitcake.

Watch:

If you need some more Billy, check out this other new clip in which Eichner has Room actor Jacob Tremblay in tow.

