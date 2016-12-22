Billy Eichner Surprises ‘Gays’ with the Holiday Gift of Debra Messing: WATCH

Adam Saleh Explains His Side of Delta Incident: ‘These People Were Literally Going Crazy’ – WATCH

Screamer on the street Billy Eichner played a special holiday edition of one of his favorite games – “It’s Debra Messing You Gays!!!” in which he throws Debra Messing in the face of unwitting strangers (whether they’re gay or not) to gauge their reactions.

Debra Messing is a much more pleasing surprise than holiday fruitcake.

Watch:

IT'S DEBRA MESSING, YOU GAYS!!! HOLIDAY EDITION 2016!!! pic.twitter.com/Cho0nVe7CE — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 21, 2016

