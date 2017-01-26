Elton John and Paul Rudnick are Adapting ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ as a Broadway Musical

Donald Trump Wants 20 Percent Tax on Imports from Mexico to Pay for Unnecessary Wall

The Devil Wears Prada is coming to Broadway, and Elton John and Paul Rudnick are writing the musical adaptation, Deadline reports:

“To bring The Devil Wears Prada to the stage, we knew we needed to find artists as inimitable as the characters in the story,” Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions and McCollum said a joint statement. “We needed artists whose work has run the gamut from music and publishing to drama and fashion. We could think of only two names: Elton John and Paul Rudnick. That’s all!”

Composer-lyricist Rudnick’s myriad credits include Broadway’s I Hate Hamlet and such other stage fare as Jeffrey and The New Century, along with the the screenplays for In & Out and Addams Family Values. He also has authored novels and written for The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Vogue and other magazines.

Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and John’s Rocket Entertainment are producing.