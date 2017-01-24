Arkansas Official Resigns After Tweeting ‘Gay Jokes Are Back On’ In Trump’s America

Kellyanne Conway Blames Press for Death Threats, White Powder She Says She Has Received: WATCH

An Arkansas state official has resigned following a controversy over his recent sexist and anti-gay social media posts.

Hunter Hatcher (above), who served as an outreach coordinator in the the state treasurer’s office, voluntarily submitted his resignation on Monday, according to ArkansasOnline.com. Hatcher stepped down three days after an anti-gay tweet on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Y’all in Trump’s America now! Time to flick that chip off ya shoulder and quit being so offended. Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos,” Hatcher wrote Friday.

Hatcher had been on paid leave from the treasurer’s office since December while on active duty with the Arkansas National Guard at Fort Bliss, Texas. On Sunday, Hatcher shared a video of the Women’s March on Washington to his Facebook page.

“If all these women are at the Capitol, who’s making lunch?” he wrote.

And back on Jan. 1, Hatcher reportedly wrote on Facebook: “I love Subway cause I can tell a woman to make me a sandwich and she does it with a smile on her face. I wish all women had that Subway work ethic. And equality? Don’t get equal, get to cooking woman, get equal on your own time.”

In his resignation letter, Hatcher said he intends “to focus on my military service to my country.”

“I would like to offer my sincere apologies to all who were offended by my egregious remarks, as it was not becoming of a Soldier,” he wrote. “I am very contrite but will continue to focus on my mission with the Army.”

However, Hatcher also appears to have damaged his military career. According to KATV, Hatcher’s Army commander has suspended his phone and computer privileges, reduced his rank and canceled his upcoming deployment.