North Dakota Senate Kills Measure to Bring State’s Laws in Line with SCOTUS Marriage Ruling Because Republicans

The North Dakota Senate rejected a measure to bring the state’s laws in line with the 2015 SCOTUS Obergefell marriage ruling, the AP reports:

The bill failed 15-31 on Tuesday. It would have updated dozens of references, such as “husband and wife,” to gender-neutral terms. North Dakota law lists “one man, one woman” or “husband and wife” for everything from marriages and divorces to fishing licenses. The measure got a hearing last week in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which voted 4-2 to recommend against passage.

Why? The Senate is led by Republicans.

The Bismarck Tribune adds: