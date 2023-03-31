North Dakota governor vetoed bill restricting trans students’ pronouns, but state Senate votes to overrule

Published by

New York Daily News

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday vetoed a bill restricting transgender students’ pronouns, though his decision has since been overruled by the state Senate. Senate Bill 2231 would prohibit teachers and school staff from referring to students and colleagues by pronouns that don’t match the sex they were assigned at birth. Shortly after Burgum’s decision, Senate lawmakers voted 37-9 to overrule his decision. The bill now heads to the House, where it will need 63 out of 94 votes to become law. The move is the latest example of an ongoing push by Republican lawmakers in conservative state…

