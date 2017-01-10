Mimi Imfurst is First American Drag Queen to ‘Express Herself’ in Cuba: WATCH

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars alum Mimi Imfurst became the first American drag queen to lip sync for her life in Cuba, performing Madonna’s “Express Yourself” on New Year’s Eve in Havana.

Mimi coordinated the performance, using eight local dancers who rehearsed for just 90 minutes, through the Cuban government’s LGBT organization El Proyecto Divino.

Said Mimi:

“The moment was overwhelming, the idea that we can come together to create a piece of art – to come together- to “Express Ourselves” and encourage others to think about the possibilities that lay before us when we try to bridge the divides that stand between us. My trip to Cuba was life changing. I got to experience the rich history and culture of Cuba by living in their houses and spending the week disconnecting from the outside world. More importantly the Cuban people are incredible. They have fought through a strict embargo and have thrived with nothing more than the tenacity of the human spirit. That is inspiring for us all and at the end of the day, that is what will always win.”

Watch the rehearsal and performance: