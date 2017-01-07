Gay Drama ‘Moonlight’ takes National Society of Film Critics ‘Best Picture’ Prize

Moonlight, the gay drama about three chapters in a young gay black man’s life, has been awarded Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics, and Best Director for Barry Jenkins.

Deadline reports:

Surprising no one, Moonlight also nabbed a Supporting Actor win for Mahershala Ali, widely considered since the film’s debut to be the front runner in the category at the Academy Awards. Ali faced strong competition, with Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water) and Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) coming in as runners up. And finally, Moonlight has won for Best Cinematography, beating out Silence and, yep, La La Land.

