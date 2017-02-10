Towleroad

BREAKING: Donald Trump Blasts 9th Circuit While Watching ‘Morning Joe’, Citing Article That Supports Ruling

Betsy DeVos Blocked from Entering DC School, Shamed by Protesters: WATCH

by Andy Towle
February 10, 2017 | 11:13am

devos blocked

Deeply unqualified Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was physically blocked by protesters at the entrance to a DC school.

“She does not represent anything that they stand for,” yelled one protester.

Another shouted: “She’s giving money to senators and buying her way into the position. You should be so proud of yourself. Go back! Shame! Shame! Shame!”

Watch:

DeVos was met by additional protest on Friday morning.

DeVos eventually got inside.

The Washington Post has more:

The demonstration was a sign that DeVos, who took office this week, remains a polarizing figure for many of the parents and teachers she seeks to serve.

DeVos was at the Jefferson Middle School Academy in Southwest Washington at about 10 a.m., according to two people who said they shook her hand inside the building. The event was closed to the media. It was her first visit to a public K-12 school since she was sworn in Tuesday.

Shortly after 10 a.m., several dozen members of the Washington Teachers Union, parents and other activists had gathered in front of the school.

You Might Also Like