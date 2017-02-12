Gay Author of OUT ‘s Milo Yiannopoulos Profile Says Liberal Backlash Drove Him to Become a Conservative

Chadwick Moore, the author of the much-maligned OUT magazine profile of Milo Yiannopoulos, says the backlash that he received over the article drove him to become a Trump supporter, and he came out as a conservative yesterday in an article in the New York Post.

Moore says that after the article came out he was called an Islamophobe and received death threats. Acquaintances at gay bars in Brooklyn gave him the cold shoulder, his best friend dumped him, and a stranger he met called him a Nazi for expressing his support for strengthening our borders.

Writes Moore, who says he voted for Hillary Clinton:

And I began to realize that maybe my opinions just didn’t fit in with the liberal status quo, which seems to mean that you must absolutely hate Trump, his supporters and everything they believe. If you dare not to protest or boycott Trump, you are a traitor.

But Moore has found the benefits of becoming a conservative, like learning to enjoy Ann Coulter:

“…after Trump’s inauguration, [my Republican farmer father and I] chatted for two hours, bonding over the ridiculousness of lefties. But we also got serious: He told me that he is proud of my writing, and I opened up about my personal life in a way I never had before to him.

I’ve made some new friends and also lost some who refuse to speak to me. I’ve come around on Republican pundit Ann Coulter, who I now think is smart and funny and not a totally hateful, self-righteous bigot. A year ago, this would have been unfathomable to me.

I even went on a date this past week with a good-looking Republican construction worker, someone I previously would not have given a shot.

And I guess the date went well:

Thanks! He was lovely. I'm still sore. https://t.co/KyYpIlJ9q0 — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) February 12, 2017

