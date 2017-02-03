Colby Keller Stands by Support for Donald Trump, Wants to ‘Overthrow the System’

Back in October, adult film star Colby Keller made waves when he declared his support for Donald Trump, praising Trump as a “destabilizing force.”

Mel Magazine checked in with Keller nearly three months after the election to see if he still felt the same way about the man he voted in.

Said Keller:

“I’m a little surprised he’s as aggressive on ‘the wall’ as he said he would be…But I’m not surprised people like Trump and corporate America are going to the lengths they are in a system that’s no longer defensible. They’ll stop at nothing. At least Trump is inspiring people to resist a really corrupt economic system that is f**king us all over.”

After attacking Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, Keller continues, admitting he’s a Communist:

“Things will get a lot worse and that will get us to a point where we need to be…Being a communist in 2017 means delivering better lives for people by collaborating. Competition and letting people who’ve controlled the earth for many years, who are evil and nasty, is not the way to get things done.”

He concludes: “The Democratic Party’s diabolical politics don’t serve the interests of the American people and that’s why [Trump voters] acted out. It’s going to take someone like Donald Trump to get people to overthrow the system.”

