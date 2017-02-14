Russian Missile, Mar-A-Lago, Hugh Jackman, Peru, PewDiePie, Jeremy Meeks, Apple: HOT LINKS

CHALLENGE. Russia deploys new cruise missile violating landmark arms control treaty: “The move presents a major challenge for President Trump, who has vowed to improve relations with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and to pursue future arms accords.”
ANOTHER BROKEN PROMISE. Trump heading to Mar-A-Lago for third straight weekend.
MATT REDMAN. West Hollywood memorial to be held for co-founder of AIDS Project Los Angeles at the West Hollywood City Council Chambers: “It will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. The program will be informal and speakers as of publication will include Redman’s brother, Brian; West Hollywood City Councilmember John Duran, and APLA Health CEO Craig Thompson.”
BRITNEY STRIKES BACK. Britney Spears shades Katy Perry with Bible verse.
VALENTINE’S DAY SILENCE. GOP Rep. Chris Collins says Republicans aren’t talking about Michael Flynn because they’re celebrating Valentine’s Day.
Cuomo: Why is GOP so quiet on Flynn?
Rep. Chris Collins: “Well, it’s Valentine’s Day and I guess they’re having breakfast with their wives” pic.twitter.com/zveCGjtkOI
— CNN (@CNN) February 14, 2017
WEAR SUNSCREEN. Hugh Jackman issues warning after second skin cancer scare.
NORTH KOREA. Half-brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong-Un dead, stabbed by poison needles: “The Washington Post asserts that the females allegedly fled the scene following the attack, possibly in a taxi. If not sensational, it would prove to be another startling familial moment of the Kim dynasty.”
STRANGER THINGS. The first Season 2 stills are here.
PERU. Hundreds hold kiss-a-thon for LGBT rights.
FIRED. YouTube and Disney drop PewDiePie over anti-semitic videos: “According to the Journal’s analysis, over the last six months the YouTuber posted nine videos that include either antisemitic jokes or Nazi imagery, including one, posted on 11 January, that featured two men holding a banner that stated: “Death to all Jews”. Another video, posted 22 January, featured a man dressed as Jesus saying, “Hitler did absolutely nothing wrong”.”
NEW YORK. ‘Hot convict’ Jeremy Meeks makes Fashion Week debut. “Several celebrities were in attendance to witness Meeks’ runway debut, including Kylie Jenner, Tiffany Trump, Madonna, Tyga, Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Taylor Hill, Fat Joe and more.”
HOMOSEXUAL SUPREMACY. Bryan Fischer’s latest: “Homosexual supremacy is the doctrine that homosexual rights trump every other right in the world,” he said. “They trump every right that heterosexuals have, they trump every right that citizens have not to be pushed around by the activists and the LGBT agenda.”
TRAILERS OF THE DAY. Apple releases trailers for its first two “original” shows, Carpool Karaoke, and Planet of the Apps, which is basically Shark Tank with celebrities and tech people.
TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Ali Ayman.
One of my least favorite pictures of myself 🐣 wasn't ready at all for this photoshoot and the angle this was taken from shows I really need to work on tightening that waist to get a better more aesthetic v taper. Throwback to May 2015. #TeamSporter #Aesthetic #Zyzz #Shredded #Ripped #Fitness #Physique #Gym #Fitfam #BodyBuilding #DubaiLife #MyDubai #Nutrition #FitMotivation #Tbt #DxbFitness #AUS #UOS #UOSers #Gains #Mirin #Sickkunt #Abs #SixPack #Vlines #MyCalvin #calvinklein
THE TRUTH BEHIND SUPPLEMENTS الحقيقة وراء المكملات الغذائية Continued, and translated to Arabic in the comments "I'll go to the gym and stick to a diet, but no supplements they're bad for your health" "X person only looks like that cause they're taking supplements" But what do nutritional supplements really do? I'm sure you know a person who's never stepped foot in a gym and as soon as you're drinking a protein shake comes up to you and tells you about how supplements ruin your liver and kidneys as if he's a professor when he barely has a high school certificate, smokes, drinks and lives off junk food, this is regarding supplements and not STEROIDS, and if you don't know the difference please go back to high school. In general, supplements are only an aid in your diet, to complete it and provide your needs that you were not able to fulfill from diet alone, like a multivitamin pill, you need the vitamins but if you can't get them all from your diet you use these pills as an aid, it is made in the lab using chemicals but why doesn't anyone say it will kill you like supplements? Supplements in general are derived from natural sources and ingredients, like whey protein, it is a byproduct of making cheese, but cheese is ok to everyone and whey protein is deadly?😂 20 grams of whey protein is equal to 20 grams of protein from chicken on the liver and kidneys etc.. "But it's all colors and preservatives" And the blue donut you're eating is colored with blueberry right? And you leave it for a year without it rotting that's natural? Everything has colors and preservatives, but be smart and always go with the trusted brands of supplements, read the list of ingredients in the labels at the back and research before you use any supplement, and never exceed the recommended dosage. What worries me the most is the fact some "educated" people still believe Whey protein is bad for you 😂 how would I even trust a future doctor who bases their statements on Bull shit 😂 so yeah get your crap together people go research a little and you'll find that supplements are less harmful than paracetamol 😂 continued in comments