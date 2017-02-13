Justice Department Signals it will Step Back from Protecting Transgender Rights

Don’t You Wish Lunch Was This Delicious Every Day? – WATCH

A disturbing, though not wholly unpredictable move from the Justice Department, now under Jeff Sessions’ tenure, as it moves to back off from Obama-era policies on transgender rights.

Buzzfeed reports:

On just the second day of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ tenure at the helm of the Justice Department, the federal government filed a notice in the lawsuit Texas and other states had brought against the Obama administration’s pro-transgender policies.

The moves taken in the filing — a joint filing made with the states — suggest that the federal government’s position on the pending legal questions surrounding transgender people’s rights could be changing soon. At the least, it suggests the new administration is pulling back while it determines the position it will be taking in the case.

The Justice Department announced in the short filing that it was withdrawing its request that the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit limit a lower court’s nationwide injunction of the pro-transgender policies to instead cover only those states that had brought the litigation.

Then, in a joint request with the states challenging the policy, the states and the Justice Department both requested that the oral arguments on that issue be removed from the court’s calendar.

More to come on this front, no doubt.