In New Single ‘Where’s the Revolution’, Depeche Mode Takes on Trump’s Dark America: LISTEN

Into their 37th year of recording, British electronic band Depeche Mode have released a new single, “Where’s the Revolution” and have a forthcoming album Spirit, both of which address “humanity and our place in that” according to singer Dave Gahan.
“Martin [Gore] and I both live in America, so we’re both very affected by what goes on. Martin said to me, ‘I know to some people, this will come off as rich rock stars living in their big houses in Santa Barbara with not a care in the world, and it’s true that we’re very fortunate. But that doesn’t mean you stop caring about what’s going on in the world. It’s really affecting me.’ And I said, ‘I understand. I feel the same.'”
Adds the magazine:
He sings of bigots “turning back our history” on “Backwards,” cheekily calls for change in “Where’s the Revolution?” (“Who’s making your decisions,” he sings, “you or your religion?”) and looks inward on the brooding “Poison Heart.” Musically, these songs are dark-hued with complex textures that are both icy and warm sounding, harkening back to the group’s Violator era while still sounding musically like an extension of their last album, 2013’s Delta Machine.
The lyrics to “Where’s the Revolution”:
You’ve been kept down
You’ve been pushed ’round
You’ve been lied to
You’ve been fed truths
Who’s making your decisions?
You or your religion
Your government, your countries
You patriotic junkies
[Chorus]
Where’s the revolution?
Come on, people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution?
Come on, people
You’re letting me down
You’ve been pissed on
For too long
Your rights abused
Your views refused
They manipulate and threaten
With terror as a weapon
Scare you till you’re stupefied
Wear you down until you’re on their side
[Chorus]
Where’s the revolution?
Come on, people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution?
Come on, people
You’re letting me down
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
The engine’s humming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
[Chorus]
Where’s the revolution?
Come on, people
You’re letting me down
Where’s the revolution?
Come on, people
You’re letting me down