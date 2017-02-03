In New Single ‘Where’s the Revolution’, Depeche Mode Takes on Trump’s Dark America: LISTEN

Into their 37th year of recording, British electronic band Depeche Mode have released a new single, “Where’s the Revolution” and have a forthcoming album Spirit, both of which address “humanity and our place in that” according to singer Dave Gahan.

Gahan told Rolling Stone:

“Martin [Gore] and I both live in America, so we’re both very affected by what goes on. Martin said to me, ‘I know to some people, this will come off as rich rock stars living in their big houses in Santa Barbara with not a care in the world, and it’s true that we’re very fortunate. But that doesn’t mean you stop caring about what’s going on in the world. It’s really affecting me.’ And I said, ‘I understand. I feel the same.'”

Adds the magazine:

He sings of bigots “turning back our history” on “Backwards,” cheekily calls for change in “Where’s the Revolution?” (“Who’s making your decisions,” he sings, “you or your religion?”) and looks inward on the brooding “Poison Heart.” Musically, these songs are dark-hued with complex textures that are both icy and warm sounding, harkening back to the group’s Violator era while still sounding musically like an extension of their last album, 2013’s Delta Machine.

The lyrics to “Where’s the Revolution”:

You’ve been kept down

You’ve been pushed ’round

You’ve been lied to

You’ve been fed truths

Who’s making your decisions?

You or your religion

Your government, your countries

You patriotic junkies

[Chorus]

Where’s the revolution?

Come on, people

You’re letting me down

Where’s the revolution?

Come on, people

You’re letting me down

You’ve been pissed on

For too long

Your rights abused

Your views refused

They manipulate and threaten

With terror as a weapon

Scare you till you’re stupefied

Wear you down until you’re on their side

[Chorus]

Where’s the revolution?

Come on, people

You’re letting me down

Where’s the revolution?

Come on, people

You’re letting me down

The train is coming

The train is coming

The train is coming

The train is coming

So get on board

Get on board

Get on board

Get on board

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

So get on board

Get on board

Get on board

Get on board

The train is coming

The train is coming

The train is coming

The train is coming

So get on board

Get on board

Get on board

Get on board

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

The engine’s humming

So get on board

Get on board

Get on board

Get on board

[Chorus]

Where’s the revolution?

Come on, people

You’re letting me down

Where’s the revolution?

Come on, people

You’re letting me down