Gay Volcanic Wedding; Lena Waithe; Ricky Martin; Special; Willow Smith; Marvel Pride; The Last of Us; Chelsea Manning: HOT LINKS

Netflix heralded the return of Master of None with a new trailer that puts star and co-writer Lena Waithe’s character Denise in the leading spot. The season will focus on Denise’s marriage Alicia, played by Naomi Ackie, with show creator Aziz Ansari directing and co-writing with Waithe.

Ryan O’Connell’s Netflix comedy based on his life as a gay man with cerebral palsy returns on May 20 for its second and final season. Get ready with a new trailer.

Quinto and Parsons spoke to Attitude about the experience of being out gay Hollywood stars and the pressures that come with it while discussing the forthcoming documentary Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation.

Serious Links

Non-Serious Links

The grooms Sumarliði and Jón said their vows before the first volcanic eruption in Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall mountains in 800 years, but the memory will last a lifetime.

Sony Entertainment/Naughty Dog

Less than a year after the release of the award-winning video game The Last of Us Part 2, Gayming Magazine reports that The Last of Us creative director Neil Druckmann has “an outline” for the series’ third installment. Don’t expect to see what’s in store for Ellie and Dina for a while though.

Marvel Comics

Comicbook reports that Marvel Comics plans to introduce a new LGBTQ hero to its canon in the forthcoming Marvel’s Voices: Pride issue. The issue will highlight LGBTQ creators, with a variant cover featuring Marvel’s existing roster of LGBTQ characters.

gdcgraphics/Creative Commons

Tony winner Alan Cumming will host the ruby-themed celebration on Saturday. Other gueats include Todrick Hall, Laura Benanti, Lea Delaria and Shangela.

Twitch

Chelsea Manning dropped a teaser for an upcoming video on cryptocurrency during a Twitch stream on Tuesday. Manning said the video will be likely released on her YouTube channel next week.

LGBTQ Arts Links

Out Pro Wrestler Steph De Lander Signs with WWE NXT

I am officially a WWE Superstar. Thank you to everybody who helped me get here, no matter how big or small; I hope I make you proud. ♥️🇦🇺 #SDL #PythonPowerhouse pic.twitter.com/rBnljs62dH — Steph De Lander (@stephdelander) April 23, 2021

Out Pro Wrestler Erica Leigh wins Pro Wrestling Magic Championship

Hot links

Lead image courtesy of Netflix