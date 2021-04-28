Towleroad Gay News

Gay Volcanic Wedding; Lena Waithe; Ricky Martin; Special; Willow Smith; Marvel Pride; The Last of Us; Chelsea Manning: HOT LINKS

volcanic wedding hot links

Master of None Season 3 Puts Lena Waithe in Spotlight

Netflix heralded the return of Master of None with a new trailer that puts star and co-writer Lena Waithe’s character Denise in the leading spot. The season will focus on Denise’s marriage Alicia, played by Naomi Ackie, with show creator Aziz Ansari directing and co-writing with Waithe.

Special Returns for Second and Final Season

Ryan O’Connell’s Netflix comedy based on his life as a gay man with cerebral palsy returns on May 20 for its second and final season. Get ready with a new trailer.

Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons on Pressure of Being Hollywood Gay Role Models

Quinto and Parsons spoke to Attitude about the experience of being out gay Hollywood stars and the pressures that come with it while discussing the forthcoming documentary Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation.

Serious Links

Chicago Black Trans Woman Fatally Shot

Pennsylvania Governor Shuts Down Trans Youth Sports Ban

Caitlyn Jenner’s Family ‘Embarrassed’ By Her Run For California Governor

New Jersey Vice Principal Throws Beer at Trans Woman after Wife’s Transphobic Rant

Non-Serious Links

Leather-clad Ricky Martin Schön! Cover Shoot

Heat of Love: Gay Volcanic Wedding in Iceland

Stymir & Heiddis/Pink Iceland

The grooms Sumarliði and Jón said their vows before the first volcanic eruption in Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall mountains in 800 years, but the memory will last a lifetime.

The Last of Us 3 has a Plot Outline

Sony Entertainment/Naughty Dog

Less than a year after the release of the award-winning video game The Last of Us Part 2, Gayming Magazine reports that The Last of Us creative director Neil Druckmann has “an outline” for the series’ third installment. Don’t expect to see what’s in store for Ellie and Dina for a while though.

Marvel’s Voices: Pride Issue Teases New LGBTQ Hero

Marvel Comics

Comicbook reports that Marvel Comics plans to introduce a new LGBTQ hero to its canon in the forthcoming Marvel’s Voices: Pride issue. The issue will highlight LGBTQ creators, with a variant cover featuring Marvel’s existing roster of LGBTQ characters.

Willow Smith Talks Polyamory on The Red Table

Alan Cumming Hosting Gay Men’s Chorus of D.C. 40th Anniversary ‘Ruby Jubilee’

gdcgraphics/Creative Commons

Tony winner Alan Cumming will host the ruby-themed celebration on Saturday. Other gueats include Todrick Hall, Laura Benanti, Lea Delaria and Shangela.

Chelsea Manning ‘Cancels Dogecoin’ in Upcoming YouTube Video

Twitch

Chelsea Manning dropped a teaser for an upcoming video on cryptocurrency during a Twitch stream on Tuesday. Manning said the video will be likely released on her YouTube channel next week.

Preview New Musical TITANIQUE Before it Hits NYC

LGBTQ Arts Links

Coming In (2021) by Pablo Vázquez

Pluto (2015) by Daniel Nolasco

Queer Queue’s 12 Alternative/Rock Artists to Check Out

Preview New Musical Send-Up of Titanic, TITANIQUE, Before it Hits NYC

Out Pro Wrestler Steph De Lander Signs with WWE NXT

Out Pro Wrestler Erica Leigh wins Pro Wrestling Magic Championship

Hot links

Lead image courtesy of Netflix

