Gay Volcanic Wedding; Lena Waithe; Ricky Martin; Special; Willow Smith; Marvel Pride; The Last of Us; Chelsea Manning: HOT LINKS

Master of None Season 3 Puts Lena Waithe in Spotlight
Netflix heralded the return of Master of None with a new trailer that puts star and co-writer Lena Waithe’s character Denise in the leading spot. The season will focus on Denise’s marriage Alicia, played by Naomi Ackie, with show creator Aziz Ansari directing and co-writing with Waithe.
Special Returns for Second and Final Season
Ryan O’Connell’s Netflix comedy based on his life as a gay man with cerebral palsy returns on May 20 for its second and final season. Get ready with a new trailer.
Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons on Pressure of Being Hollywood Gay Role Models
Quinto and Parsons spoke to Attitude about the experience of being out gay Hollywood stars and the pressures that come with it while discussing the forthcoming documentary Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation.
Serious Links
Chicago Black Trans Woman Fatally Shot
Pennsylvania Governor Shuts Down Trans Youth Sports Ban
Caitlyn Jenner’s Family ‘Embarrassed’ By Her Run For California Governor
New Jersey Vice Principal Throws Beer at Trans Woman after Wife’s Transphobic Rant
Non-Serious Links
Leather-clad Ricky Martin Schön! Cover Shoot
Heat of Love: Gay Volcanic Wedding in Iceland
The grooms Sumarliði and Jón said their vows before the first volcanic eruption in Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall mountains in 800 years, but the memory will last a lifetime.
The Last of Us 3 has a Plot Outline
Less than a year after the release of the award-winning video game The Last of Us Part 2, Gayming Magazine reports that The Last of Us creative director Neil Druckmann has “an outline” for the series’ third installment. Don’t expect to see what’s in store for Ellie and Dina for a while though.
Marvel’s Voices: Pride Issue Teases New LGBTQ Hero
Comicbook reports that Marvel Comics plans to introduce a new LGBTQ hero to its canon in the forthcoming Marvel’s Voices: Pride issue. The issue will highlight LGBTQ creators, with a variant cover featuring Marvel’s existing roster of LGBTQ characters.
Willow Smith Talks Polyamory on The Red Table
Alan Cumming Hosting Gay Men’s Chorus of D.C. 40th Anniversary ‘Ruby Jubilee’
Tony winner Alan Cumming will host the ruby-themed celebration on Saturday. Other gueats include Todrick Hall, Laura Benanti, Lea Delaria and Shangela.
Chelsea Manning ‘Cancels Dogecoin’ in Upcoming YouTube Video
Chelsea Manning dropped a teaser for an upcoming video on cryptocurrency during a Twitch stream on Tuesday. Manning said the video will be likely released on her YouTube channel next week.
Preview New Musical TITANIQUE Before it Hits NYC
LGBTQ Arts Links
Coming In (2021) by Pablo Vázquez
Pluto (2015) by Daniel Nolasco
Queer Queue’s 12 Alternative/Rock Artists to Check Out
Preview New Musical Send-Up of Titanic, TITANIQUE, Before it Hits NYC
Out Pro Wrestler Steph De Lander Signs with WWE NXT
Out Pro Wrestler Erica Leigh wins Pro Wrestling Magic Championship
