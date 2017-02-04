Thousands Attend LGBT Solidarity Rally Protesting Donald Trump at Stonewall Inn: WATCH LIVE

‘Magic Mike,’ ‘Paris Is Burning’, ‘King Cobra’ and More Films Streaming This Month

Thousands are attending an LGBT Solidarity Rally this afternoon at the Stonewall Inn. We’ll try to provide live video as available (see above and below)

The rally, organized by NYC Councilman Corey Johnson, received responses from more than 36,000 people on its facebook event page.

The rally has the sponsorship of more than 60 groups and 16 lawmakers including Governor Andrew Cuomo, Congressman Jerrold Nadler and Senator Brad Hoylman.

Says the invite:

“Join us in front of the Stonewall Inn as we stand in solidarity with every immigrant, asylum seeker, refugee and every person impacted by Donald Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional and un-American executive orders. We will also speak out against Trump’s selection of the most anti-LGBT nominees and appointees in modern history.”