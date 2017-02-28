Towleroad

Trump Gives Himself an A+ for Effort, Can’t Name a Time When He Deserved Criticism: WATCH

by Andy Towle
February 28, 2017 | 8:44am

Donald Trump sat down with his favorite alternative facts program – FOX & Friends – on Monday afternoon for an interview that aired this morning on the network (full interview above, in two parts at beginning and end of clip). Trump will be addressing a joint session of Congress tonight.

The hosts asked Trump to grade his job so far.

“I think I’ve done great things, but I don’t think I have — I and my people — I don’t think we’ve explained it well enough to the American public. I think I get an A in terms of what I’ve actually done, but in terms of messaging, I’d give myself a C or a C-plus…”

Watch:

When asked about his refusal to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner and if he has ever deserved criticism or a “hit.”

Asked Brian Kilmeade: “You have said, ‘I can take hits when it’s justified.’ Can you give me an example of a time when somebody was critical of you and you’ve thought, ‘I deserved that hit. I deserved that column. I deserved that’?”

“No, probably not. I could never do that…”

Also up for discussion: accusations he’s a racist, Sean Spicer’s phone checks of staffers, his build-up of the military, the death of Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens in Yemen, the media, his use of Twitter, and more.

A few clips below. Watch the full interview up top.

Trump accused President Obama of being behind the protests against him and his policies.

He thinks Nancy Pelosi is “incompetent.”

His Twitter use:

