Donald Trump, Who Loved Leaks When They Benefited Him, Now Attacks ‘Low-Life Leakers’

Samantha Bee Warns That Trump’s ‘Faithful Husky’ Paul Ryan is Going to Make It a Long Four Years: WATCH

Donald Trump tried to point his finger away from the real problem — his administration’s treasonous ties to Russia — and focus it on the leakers (who are doing the U.S. a great service by leaking his deeds to the press).

Tweeted Trump: “Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @ nytimes (and others) must apologize! … The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!”

Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

Will there be an investigation into Trump’s Russia ties? The NYT:

Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Pat Roberts favor a broader investigation. John Cornyn, the Senate majority whip, has also raised the possibility of an investigation by Senate committees with jurisdiction over the intelligence community.

The Democrats would obviously be on board — Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, has also called for the Senate Intelligence Committee to lead a bipartisan inquiry. The person who needs to make this happen is Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader. Whatever form the committee takes, as Mr. Schumer said on Wednesday, all members must be granted equal access to “intelligence officials, transcripts and documents that they need to answer critical questions, and they must be permitted to make their findings public to the maximum extent possible.”

Admittedly, this is hoping for a lot from a Republican leadership whose natural inclination is to protect the president. This week, for instance, congressional Republicans closed off one avenue to forcing the release of Mr. Trump’s tax returns, which he has refused to divulge and which could help prove to Americans that he is not indebted to Russian financial entities.