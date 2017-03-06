Muslim Travel Ban, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Amsterdam, David Letterman, Walking Dead: HOT LINKS

MUSLIM TRAVEL BAN. Trump signs revised Muslim travel ban, which now excludes Iraqis, in private: “The order, which comes about a month after federal judges blocked Mr. Trump’s haphazardly implemented January ban on residents from seven Middle Eastern and African countries, won’t affect people who had previously been issued visas. It will be phased in over the next two weeks to avoid the chaotic, same-day start of the Jan. 27 order, according to Department of Homeland Security officials. The indefinite ban on refugees from Syria also has been reduced to a 120-day ban, requiring review and renewal, the officials said.”

ECONOMIC TERRORISM. NC bill proposed: “Protesters who damage property or block traffic could face tougher penalties under a criminal offense called “economic terrorism” proposed last week in North Carolina’s legislature.”

GERMANY. Military build-up considered: “As the Trump administration ratchets up the pressure on allied nations to shoulder more of their own defense, no country is more in the crosshairs than Germany. If it meets the goals Washington is pushing for, Germany — the region’s economic powerhouse — would be on the fast track to again become Western Europe’s biggest military power.”

CAITLYN JENNER. She’s starting a foundation and sacrificing a precious Porsche to do so:“I had this Porsche, and I thought, What a great opportunity to sell it, hopefully get a good price for it, and then donate all of the money to the foundation as good starter money for the foundation,” Jenner said. “And then we’ll give the money away.”

UK. Man comes forward in Valentine’s Day gay bashing.

OOSTERPARK. Man murdered at Amsterdam gay cruising area: “The stabbing happened around 9:00 p.m. in a spot in the park that is known as a meeting place for gay men. But according to the police, there is no indication that this was a hate crime against homosexuals. “At the moment we assume that he is the victim of a mugging that got out of hand”, a police spokesperson said, according to the newspaper.”

AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON. Doing chest fine.

MISSING. Nobody has seen Richard Simmons for 1,095 days: “Since 2014, Simmons, now 68, has not been seen in public.”

DAVID LETTERMAN. Thrashes Trump in NY Mag interview: “I mean, how do you build a dictatorship? First, you undermine the press: “The only truth you’re going to hear is from me.” And he hires the Hunchback of Notre Dame, Steve Bannon, to be his little buddy. Bannon looks like a guy who goes to lunch, gets drunk, and comes back to the office: “Steve, could you have just one drink?” “Fuck you.” How is a white supremacist the chief adviser to our president? Did anybody look that up?”

DO IT LIVE. Josh Gad and Luke Evans sing “Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast.

NORMAN REEDUS. Daryl was going to be gay on The Walking Dead but that was canceled: “There was a time on the show where Frank was going to have me be gay, but he won’t admit it,” he confessed. “If he admits it’s like he’ll kill you. He referred to it as ‘prison gay’, and I didn’t know what that meant.”

MISOGYNY. A look back at 2016: “There is no meaningful public conversation about the role misogyny played in the election, in which the first ever major-party female candidate lost to a confessed serial sexual abuser, while simultaneously winning by 3 million votes. There is no discussion of how the media covered her email for 600 days, nor how a photo of her reading the headline about Mike Pence’s email has been treated more like a punchline than a cause for national grief.”

You guys, my friend is on the same plane as Hillary Clinton. Zoom in on the title of the article she's looking at. pic.twitter.com/356oE9uT0s — J👏🏻O👏🏻H👏🏻N (@thelastwalt) March 3, 2017

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Mitchell Wick. More here.

NO LAP OF HONOR FOR YOU. Official tries to stop Britain’s Laura Muir from celebrating her 1500m gold at the European Indoor Athletics Championships:

TAKEOFF. When a camera’s frame rate is synched to a helicopter’s rotor.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Antonin the 2nd.

