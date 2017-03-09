Lady Gaga Punks ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestants in Sneak Peek of Her Debut on the Show: WATCH

SPOILERS ahead.
Lady Gaga makes her much-anticipated RuPaul’s Drag Race debut on the first episode of Season 9, and it appears the queens are in for a punking.
A snippet of the show appeared on Twitter, apparently shot at a pre-screening of Episode 1 in New York last week.
Will they be hip to the new queen? Wait and see.
Watch:
A new teaser of Lady Gaga in a new upcoming episode of @RuPaulsDragRace. pic.twitter.com/8XN2MVppY7
— Pop Crave (@PopCravings) March 8, 2017
Last week, RuPaul spoke with Seth Meyers about snagging Gaga for the show’s debut: