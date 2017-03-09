Towleroad

Lady Gaga Punks ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestants in Sneak Peek of Her Debut on the Show: WATCH

by Andy Towle
March 9, 2017 | 12:50pm

Lady Gaga Rupaul

SPOILERS ahead.

Lady Gaga makes her much-anticipated RuPaul’s Drag Race debut on the first episode of Season 9, and it appears the queens are in for a punking.

A snippet of the show appeared on Twitter, apparently shot at a pre-screening of Episode 1 in New York last week.

Will they be hip to the new queen? Wait and see.

Watch:

Last week, RuPaul spoke with Seth Meyers about snagging Gaga for the show’s debut:

