24 Million Will Lose Health Insurance Under Trumpcare: CBO

The much-anticipated report from the Congressional Budget Office on the Trumpcare replacement for the Affordable Care Act is out, and the news is not good.

The Atlantic reports:

The Congressional Budget Office on Monday projected that the House leadership’s American Health Care Act would result in 24 million Americans losing their health insurance while raising premiums for those covered on the individual market. Their bill would lower federal deficits by $337 billion over 10 years, largely as a result of cuts to Medicaid that would reduce its enrollment by 14 million, according to the estimate.

CBO is the official nonpartisan scorekeeper of legislation on Capitol Hill, and its projections on the impact of policy proposals can determine whether they have the political momentum to pass the House and Senate.

Prepare for the GOP to cast immediate aspersions on the report and for Trump to try and delegitimize the CBO.