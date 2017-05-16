Alex Jones: H.R. McMaster is a Gay ‘Leather Daddy’ Who Could ‘Suck a Golf Ball Through a Garden Hose’ – WATCH

Right-wing nutjob Alex Jones and his fellow Trump buddy conspiracy theorist Roger Stone had an interesting conversation on Info Wars on Tuesday.

Media Matters has the transcript:

ROGER STONE: I want to raise this question, though. Why is it that General [James] Mattis, General [H.R.] McMaster, John Brennan, formerly of the CIA, Michael Hayden, formerly of the CIA, and James Clapper. Why do these guys all have shaved heads?

ALEX JONES (HOST): Because that’s part of being a leather daddy.

STONE: Is it some secret club or something that they’re in? I mean, it defies the odds of coincidence, that every one of these guys have the same kind of look. There it is. Extraordinary. By the way [McMaster’s] smirk at the end of this kind of gives the whole thing away.

JONES: He looks like he could suck a golf ball through a garden hose.

Watch: