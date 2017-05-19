Current White House Official is ‘Significant Person of Interest’ in Russia Probe

Trump Told Russians That Firing ‘Nut Job’ Comey Relieved Pressure On Him

And another Friday afternoon news drop, courtesy of the Washington Post:

The law enforcement investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign has identified a current White House official as a significant person of interest, showing that the probe is reaching into the highest levels of government, according to people familiar with the matter.

The senior White House adviser under scrutiny by investigators is someone close to the president, according to these people, who would not further identify the official.

Things are heating up quickly, the story notes.

Guesses?

Current administration officials who have acknowledged contacts with Russian officials include President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

White House at Night by Robert Scoble is licensed under CC 2.0.