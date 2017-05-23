James Corden Holds Back Tears During Emotional Statement About the Manchester Bombing: WATCH

Late Late Show host James Corden was in the middle of his show’s taping when news broke of the terrorist bombing at MEN Arena in Manchester and delivered an emotional message about a city that he loves.

Said Corden:

“When I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there and I’m telling you a more tight-knit group of people you’ll be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at it’s core. And if it’s even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight: all of the staff at the arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team, and all of those families affected by tonight. We’ll all go to bed holding our little ones even tight this evening.”

