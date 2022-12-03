Spice Girl Mel B Dubs James Corden The ‘Biggest D**khead’ In Hollywood: ‘He Hasn’t Been Very Nice’

mega

Spice Girl Mel B gave fans what they really, really wanted this week, dubbing late-night TV host James Corden the “biggest d**khead” in Hollywood.

On Friday, December 2, the “Spice Up Your Life” artist appeared on popular U.K. talk series The Big Narstie Show, where she got candid about which celebrities are less than pleasant — a list prominently featuring the eponymous Late, Late Show star.

“There’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me,” she quipped before detailing that the famous funny man’s notoriously sour attitude seemingly swayed her sentiments.

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with — whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” explained the singer, who had previously appeared on the late-night talk show in 2016 and 2018. “We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Mel B’s comments come weeks after Corden’s alleged attitude made headlines due to high-end restauranteur Keith McNally calling the comic his “most abusive customer.”

“I don’t often 86 a customer… today I 86’d Corden,” McNally, the owner of NYC hotspot Balthazar, wrote on Instagram. “It did not make me laugh.”

Beyond her apparently shared disdain for Corden, the star also got candid about her relationship with Halliwell — a.k.a. Ginger Spice — revealing the fellow Spice Girl could be “really f**king annoying.”

Yet it seems Halliwell isn’t the only Spice Girls member with a penchant for snark. Back in September, Mel C, a.k.a Sporty Spice, revealed she was almost booted from the band after telling off Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham, after the 1996 Brit Awards.

“As we were all leaving, you know we’d all had a little bit of champagne. We were all a little tipsy, probably quite drunk and there was a little incident,” she recalled. “It was nothing huge in my mind. I told Victoria to f**k off. We all have these kerfuffles in our lives. It was under my breath. It wasn’t an aggravated or aggressive thing that I did.”

Yet it seems her bandmates disagreed.

“The next day the girls told me under no uncertain terms that it was unacceptable,” Mel C explained during a recent podcast appearance. “Then Simon Fuller, who was our manager at the time, wanted to speak to me. And I was threatened with being ousted from the band if any behavior like that happened again.”