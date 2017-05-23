Ariana Grande on Manchester Bombing: ‘I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.’

Trump Asked Top Intelligence Chiefs to Undermine FBI Investigation into His Campaign: REPORT

Fatalities Confirmed After Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester, UK

Pop singer Ariana Grande says she is “broken” following the Manchester Arena terrorist suicide bombing that has killed 22 people and injured 59 others following her concert there on Tuesday night.

Tweeted Grande: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Many people are still considered missing.

British PM Theresa May made a statement on Tuesday regarding the attack: