Ariana Grande on Manchester Bombing: ‘I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.’

by Andy Towle
May 23, 2017 | 6:51am

Pop singer Ariana Grande says she is “broken” following the Manchester Arena terrorist suicide bombing that has killed 22 people and injured 59 others following her concert there on Tuesday night.

Tweeted Grande: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Many people are still considered missing.

British PM Theresa May made a statement on Tuesday regarding the attack:



