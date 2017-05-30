Congress Wants to Question Trump’s Personal Lawyer in Russia Probe

‘Arrival’ is a Vivid and Poignant Animated Story About a Gay Man, His Mother, and Life in the Big City: SHORT FILM

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen is sought for questioning by Congress in its investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

ABC News reports:

Cohen confirmed to ABC News that House and Senate investigators have asked him “to provide information and testimony” about any contacts he had with people connected to the Russian government, but he said he has turned down the invitation.

“I declined the invitation to participate as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered,” Cohen told ABC News in an email Tuesday.

After Cohen rejected the Congressional requests for cooperation, the Senate Select Intelligence Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to grant the chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, and ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, blanket authority to issue subpoenas as they deem necessary.

Cohen is known for threatening Trump’s critics, ABC News also notes, quoting a rant he went on in 2015 when he told the Daily Beast, “I will take you for every penny you still don’t have. And I will come after your Daily Beast and everybody else that you possibly know … So I’m warning you, tread very f—ing lightly, because what I’m going to do to you is going to be f—ing disgusting.”

The new report comes following reports that Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner spoke to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about setting up a “secret communications channel” between the transition team and Russia.